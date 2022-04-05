The Devastating Death Of Bobby Rydell

As reported by Variety, Bobby Rydell, who found fame as both a musician and an actor, has died at the age of 79 — a mere few weeks away from his 80th birthday — due to pneumonia. Rydell's longtime friend and radio icon Jerry Blavat broke the news, praising his singing ability and excellence in the entertainment business. "He told the best stories, did the best impersonations, and was the nicest guy," Blavat added, referring to him as one of the greatest talents of his generation.

A true 1960s teen idol, Bobby Rydell rose to prominence thanks to his musical ability. Tracks such as "Wild One," "We Got Love," and his cover of "Volare" helped not only to get him on the radio but make him a household name too. Naturally, this rapid increase in fame led Rydell to become a multimedia star, dazzling audiences in 1963's "Bye Bye Birdie" as Hugo Peabody and in various roles throughout "The Red Skeleton Hour" TV series, among other beloved productions at the movies and on television.

Bobby Rydell conquered every creative avenue he set out to, and he'll always be remembered for it. Let's take a look back at his incredible life and career.