Squid Game Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk's Next Violent Project Has Twitter Buzzing
It's safe to say Hwang Dong-hyuk is a hot commodity at this point in time. He's the mastermind behind the Netflix hit "Squid Game," which took the world by storm when it debuted on the streaming platform in September 2021. It's all the more impressive considering the story that came out behind the scenes of the show; in which Hwang Dong-hyuk came up with the initial story around 2008, requiring over a decade of work before it would finally grace people's screens.
Now, there are millions of people out there waiting on bated breath for the next installment of the series. Season 2 was confirmed by Netflix in January 2022 (via Variety), so fans will have the opportunity to return to this violent world at least one more time in what's bound to be an even more devastating turn of events. However, before that happens, audiences will see something else from Hwang Dong-hyuk that promises to be just as violent (if not more so) than "Squid Game."
Hwang Dong-hyuk will next adapt Killing Old People Club
You'd be forgiven if you went into "Squid Game" not knowing how violent it would end up being, but with a title like "Killing Old People Club," there's little doubt that things will get bloody.
According to Variety, Hwang Dong-hyuk's next project will be an adaptation of "Killing Old People Club," based on the novel by Umberto Eco. He revealed as much during an interview at MipTV, saying how he had already written a 25-page treatment while promising "another controversial film." He also teased how it will be more violent than "Squid Game," which is a mighty big promise considering the amount of bloodshed in the Netflix series.
News of the project blew up on Twitter, with many people getting excited to see what the creator manages to come up with next. A lot of fans had nothing but praise for the idea, with @Green_Jays writing, "I'm so sold!" Others used the opportunity to make jokes about the show, such as @anoushasakoui writing, "Ok can't wait for the Mr Beast take" in reference to the YouTuber recreating the sets of "Squid Game" for his channel.
If "Killing Old People Club" follows even closely to the success of "Squid Game," it's bound to inspire even more memes and hot takes.