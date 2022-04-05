Squid Game Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk's Next Violent Project Has Twitter Buzzing

You'd be forgiven if you went into "Squid Game" not knowing how violent it would end up being, but with a title like "Killing Old People Club," there's little doubt that things will get bloody.

According to Variety, Hwang Dong-hyuk's next project will be an adaptation of "Killing Old People Club," based on the novel by Umberto Eco. He revealed as much during an interview at MipTV, saying how he had already written a 25-page treatment while promising "another controversial film." He also teased how it will be more violent than "Squid Game," which is a mighty big promise considering the amount of bloodshed in the Netflix series.

News of the project blew up on Twitter, with many people getting excited to see what the creator manages to come up with next. A lot of fans had nothing but praise for the idea, with @Green_Jays writing, "I'm so sold!" Others used the opportunity to make jokes about the show, such as @anoushasakoui writing, "Ok can't wait for the Mr Beast take" in reference to the YouTuber recreating the sets of "Squid Game" for his channel.

If "Killing Old People Club" follows even closely to the success of "Squid Game," it's bound to inspire even more memes and hot takes.