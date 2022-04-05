Will Beinbrink Reveals What It's Really Like To Work With Joseph Marcell - Exclusive

Will Beinbrink has been in the industry for decades, but Joseph Marcell has been around even longer than him. He has dozens of credits to his name and still regularly gets work, recently appearing in the 2020 Netflix original series "Ratched." Suffice it to say, Beinbrink found it to be an immense honor to act alongside such a venerable force, saying, "Joseph's a class act. He shows up and he's kind, he's friendly, he's professional, and he is a lot of fun. He's also very fastidious in his own way."

They had ample opportunities to get to know one another, as they spent quite a bit of time interacting off-camera, too. When describing living together in the same house, Beinbrink added, "He was up on the roof on of the house we were living in together ... And we'd run into each other at breakfast or lunch, or we'd run into each other upstairs on the roof and we'd get to have unexpected time together that I feel helped us to prepare."

But it wasn't just Beinbrink who had a blast working with Marcell. "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is a popular property worldwide, so the crew loved having the actor around, as well. "The crew loved him, and the crew were so excited to meet him because I think they all grew up watching that show, especially in Latin America," Beinbrink explained. "That was one of the few major shows that was all over the world at the time that people could watch. Everyone is enamored of that show and of Geoffrey and Will Smith."

"The Exorcism of God" is now playing in select theaters and is also available on demand and for digital rental or purchase.