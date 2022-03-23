Will Beinbrink Discusses Challenges And Influences On The Exorcism Of God - Exclusive Interview

Did you do any special research for your role?

We had a short turnaround in terms of when we jumped onto the project and when we shoot it, and when we started shooting, so most of my time and energy and effort was put in actually preparing for the filming because I knew it was going to be slightly fast and furious. Even though Alejandro was a fastidious and detail-oriented filmmaker, I knew that the time that we had allotted for this movie was probably not enough time. I wanted my best not to be holding up the time that we did have.

I put my energy not into doing research, because I love research. I don't want to say it's the icing on the cake, because you're often [doing] it first, but it feels like I needed to work on the cake, the foundation of the character, more than I needed to work on the research of the history of exorcisms or how exorcists came to be in the church and those types of research, which I would've loved to have done. It didn't feel it had an innate and direct impact within the movie. I had to pick my battles.

What was the timeframe like for production?

We shot it in six or seven weeks, and then I had a week down in Mexico where we did (which I thought was really smart by Alejandro) exercises between different characters, where we would do relationship-building exercises to help create a sense of history and past, and that really informed our relationships on screen. Most people who see the film feel like we've known each other, that we have a past history, that we can read each other's thoughts ... including me with Joseph [Marcell], me with [Dr. Nelson actor Hector Kotsifakis], and even me with Irán [Castillo], even though there's been years between when we first saw each other to when see each other later on in the movie.

What was the most challenging scene you had to film?

Definitely the exorcism scenes for reasons of, one, I'm speaking in Spanish and then I'm speaking in English and then I'm speaking in Latin and I'm doing that all while all these fairly crazy experiences are happening, whether it's in the beginning with certain things that ... I don't want to do spoilers, but certain things in the beginning that shock me as father Peter Williams, and then the outright battling that I do in the latter scene where we're going at each other for survival.

Alejandro was great and extremely demanding, and he kept wanting more from me and María Gabriela de Faría, when we're in those scenes, to keep bringing more and more intensity. We're doing it at 3:00 in the morning and 5:00 in the morning and it's fairly exhausting ... This character's beaten down, so I'm going to push myself to be beaten down as much as possible.