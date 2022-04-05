Oscar-Winning Director Asghar Farhadi Faces Severe Legal Consequences In Iran
The Academy just keeps getting bad press this year. The slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Brown has dominated the entertainment news as of late, and Smith is already seeing the scandal's impact on his career. You'd imagine that an on-camera physical altercation between two celebrities — the Best Actor Oscar winner and a presenter, no less — would be the strangest Academy Awards-flavored incident in recent memory. Yet, that story now receives robust competition from a brand new Oscars-adjacent scandal.
In all fairness, neither Smith nor any other winner from this year is involved here. This one's all about esteemed Iranian director and writer Asghar Farhadi, whose "A Separation" won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year in 2012 (via IMDb), and whose "The Salesman" repeated the trick in 2017 (via IMDb). Academy Award success may have eluded Farhadi's latest film, "A Hero," but it did win the esteemed Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix (via Festival de Cannes). As it happens, it also landed him in deep trouble in his home country, and the filmmaker just received severe legal repercussions in Iran.
Farhadi has been found guilty of plagiarizing a student's documentary
Plagiarism is a dirty word among creators, so hearing it mentioned in the same sentence with an acclaimed filmmaker like Asghar Farhadi is truly shocking — especially because these are far more than just accusations, and the director has actually been found guilty of plagiarism (via The Hollywood Reporter).
This shocking turn of events is the result of a legal battle between Farhadi and his former student, Azadeh Masihzadeh. While Farhadi was teaching Masihzadeh, the latter made a documentary called "All Winners All Losers," which happens to have the same premise as Farhadi's award-winning "A Hero." Per ABC News, "All Winners All Losers" focuses on the true story of Mohammad Reza Shokri, an indebted and imprisoned man who discovered a large sum of money. "A Hero" is based on that same story, and while Farhadi has insisted that he came upon the premise independently, Masihzadeh has a very different take on things. ""Watching the film, my whole body was shaking out of shock because I could predict what would happen after each scene," she said.
Masihzadeh sued Farhadi for plagiarism, and the director unsuccessfully countersued for defamation. A judge in Tehran, Iran, has now found the director guilty, and while the punishment is yet to be determined, it could involve significant monetary repercussions ... or a prison sentence.