Oscar-Winning Director Asghar Farhadi Faces Severe Legal Consequences In Iran

Plagiarism is a dirty word among creators, so hearing it mentioned in the same sentence with an acclaimed filmmaker like Asghar Farhadi is truly shocking — especially because these are far more than just accusations, and the director has actually been found guilty of plagiarism (via The Hollywood Reporter).

This shocking turn of events is the result of a legal battle between Farhadi and his former student, Azadeh Masihzadeh. While Farhadi was teaching Masihzadeh, the latter made a documentary called "All Winners All Losers," which happens to have the same premise as Farhadi's award-winning "A Hero." Per ABC News, "All Winners All Losers" focuses on the true story of Mohammad Reza Shokri, an indebted and imprisoned man who discovered a large sum of money. "A Hero" is based on that same story, and while Farhadi has insisted that he came upon the premise independently, Masihzadeh has a very different take on things. ""Watching the film, my whole body was shaking out of shock because I could predict what would happen after each scene," she said.

Masihzadeh sued Farhadi for plagiarism, and the director unsuccessfully countersued for defamation. A judge in Tehran, Iran, has now found the director guilty, and while the punishment is yet to be determined, it could involve significant monetary repercussions ... or a prison sentence.