The Avengers: Endgame Sequence You Didn't Realize Was Completely Improvised

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" was, for many fans, the moviegoing experience of a lifetime. A decade of MCU releases came to a head in the second half of the Thanos-focused battle event, with "Endgame" serving as the fourth installment in the "Avengers" arc. It's hard to imagine that, with an event that massive, anything would be left to chance. Every line must have been carefully scripted, every second of the plot painstakingly accounted for, every look or movement given lots of consideration in order to help weave together the interactions of so many different A-list actors and the complex storylines their characters find themselves in.

And yet, that doesn't seem to be entirely true. On the contrary, there are iconic moments throughout "Endgame" — just like the rest of the MCU — that are totally off-the-cuff, perhaps making them even more worthy of appreciation from fans. One of the most famous examples of these improvisations that have made their way into Marvel movies is Robert Downey Jr.'s penchant for snacking on set – something that has led to a lot of scenes along the way where Tony Stark is munching on some kind of edible item.

Surprise snacks are one thing, but improvising entire scenes is another matter entirely. And yet, there's one moving "Endgame" scene, in particular, that we now know was improvised. It's a charming moment between two characters that made the cut for the trailers, and it fits right in with the rest of the movie without skipping a beat.