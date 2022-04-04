Did The Walking Dead's Paola Lazaro Just Tease Rick's Return In The Finale?

The return of Rick has been on the minds of both fans and showrunners alike since that fateful encounter on the bridge. In a 2019 interview with Deadline, showrunner Angela Kang was asked about any potential chance for fans to see the character again on the small screen, to which she replied, "Not this season, but man, I would love it if he did. You know we were talking about having him direct something for a while, but then he wanted to focus on some acting stuff, and he didn't want to drop out on us at the last minute if something came along, and you know he's been doing a movie lately." She then added that the door is always open if Lincoln is up for coming back to the show.

However, Scott M. Gimple has said that while viewers will see Rick again, it will be in a trilogy of spin-off movies made for the big screen. Considering this statement, it would seem like Rick's return will be saved for these films — unless the show brought him back anyway, without explaining what happened during his absence, with the movies then existing to fill in the gaps. That said, this could risk lowering the stakes for the proposed movie trilogy considerably, since it would seem to give away the ending.

Either way, it seems like Lázaro thinks the return of Rick would make for a great television show ending, and her evasiveness about the question certainly raises more than a few thoughts regarding the ultimate fate of the most popular "Walking Dead" character.