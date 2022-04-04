How COVID Had A Major Impact On Impractical Jokers' Filming

It's nearly impossible to think of a production in the last two years that wasn't impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While some delays and disruptions have been more pronounced than others (here's looking at you, "Mission: Impossible 7"), each film or series comes with its own variety of pandemic-era challenges. For the cast and crew of "Impractical Jokers," a series long defined by its interactions with the unsuspecting public, filming presented an especially unique set of challenges.

Developed by childhood friends Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, "Impractical Jokers" is predicated on a single mission: make each other laugh. The series first aired in 2011 and quickly became the linchpin of truTV's lineup. In addition to appearing in a near-constant stream of reruns, the Jokers have also launched "Jokers Wild," "Impractical Jokers: After Party," and "Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party." In early 2020, the gang continued their prank-filled takeover with "Impractical Jokers: The Movie."

"Impractical Jokers" Season 9, however, came new complications, and shooting was suspended between March and September of 2020. With one pandemic season behind them and a new one — Season 10 — set to premiere on June 16, here's how the "Impractical Jokers" handled making a prank show in the midst of COVID.