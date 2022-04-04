Morbius Defies Critics With Eye-Popping Box Office Haul

It's no secret that the critical response to "Morbius," the latest superhero film from Marvel and Sony Pictures, has been nothing short of abysmal thus far. The film currently holds a 17% critic's rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which puts it in the running as one of the worst-reviewed Superhero movies of all time (via Forbes). Critics across the internet have been exceptionally brutal in their assessments of "Morbius," with many levying criticisms at the film's nonsensical story and awful pacing.

Mark Kennedy of the Associated Press wrote that the film is a "forgettable, often laughable, entry in Sony's attempt to fill its own Spider-Man adjacent cinematic universe," and went on to call it a "poorly edited, derivative time suck." Emily Zemler of Observer was similarly ruthless in her criticism, saying that "unless your ticket is free, don't bother. This movie is as lifeless as the bodies Morbius drains and throws on the floor."

It's clear that most critics seem to absolutely despise "Morbius" — which makes the film's box office success all the more remarkable.