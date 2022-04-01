The Cast Of The Walking Dead Reacts To The Final Day Of Shooting

"The Walking Dead" is currently in the midst of its 11th season, which will serve as its last. In total, then, by the time of its conclusion, the hit zombie series will have aired for over 150 episodes over the course of approximately 12 years (via IMDb).

The final episode of "The Walking Dead," however, won't be the last viewers see of many of the show's central characters. For example, one upcoming spinoff announced in March will reunite Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for an entirely new adventure in the wake of the mainline show's conclusion. Following its announcement, a number of fans reported feeling spinoff fatigue, finding the prospect of what are now five upcoming "Walking Dead" shows to be excessive.

However, until its final episode — which is still moths away from premiering — "The Walking Dead" remains at the center the megalithic zombie franchise. Furthermore, "The Walking Dead" just hit a major production milestone, wrapping filming on Season 11, and thus the entire series. After completing their last day of shooting, many "Walking Dead" cast and crew members then went on to commemorate their hard work on social media. Here's what they had to say.