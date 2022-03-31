Will Beinbrink Chooses The Most Challenging Scene To Film In The Exorcism Of God - Exclusive

As one might expect from a film called "The Exorcism of God," there are a decent number of exorcism scenes featured throughout the movie. And those pivotal moments are precisely the ones actor Will Beinbrink had trouble getting a good handle on. As he explained in detail during the interview, "For one, I'm speaking in Spanish and then I'm speaking in English and then I'm speaking in Latin, and I'm doing that all while all these fairly crazy experiences are happening." Beinbrink doesn't get into spoilers, but suffice to say, some pretty odd things transpire throughout these sequences that only added to the demands of him.

Audiences can likely tell from even the first exorcism scene in the movie that they required a fair amount of work to create. And the fact director Alejandro Hidalgo wanted more and more from the actors only added to the difficulty. Beinbrink went on to say, "[Hidalgo] kept wanting more from me and María Gabriela de Faría [who plays Esperanza], when we're in those scenes, to keep bringing more and more intensity. We're doing it at 3:00 in the morning and 5:00 in the morning and it's fairly exhausting ... This character's beaten down, so I'm going to push myself to be beaten down as much as possible."

The end result is a terrifying sequence of events that captivates the audience's attention. It's impossible to look away, and that's why Beinbrink is so good at what he does.

"The Exorcism of God" is now playing in theaters.