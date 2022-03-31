Oscar Isaac's Unique Moon Knight Contract Should Make Fans Nervous

The new Marvel Studios Disney+ miniseries "Moon Knight" is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe live-action television experience that does not draw from characters MCU fans have already seen on-screen.

Marvel Studios' 2021 live-action miniseries spent their time catching up with characters like Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) for post "Avengers: Endgame" exploits. In some cases, the shows seemingly passed the baton to new characters for the MCU's future; "Hawkeye" introduced Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and appeared to establish a new dynamic between Bishop as the new Hawkeye and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) as the new Black Widow. Others re-framed old characters in a new light; up-to-date MCU fans know Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has established himself as the new Captain America, and "WandaVision" helped turn Wanda from a supporting hero to a seemingly pivotal character in the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

As a new Variety article notes, the first four episodes of "Moon Knight" contain zero spoken references to the rest of the MCU. Although the series takes place in the present-day, post-Blip world, there is no Stephen Strange or Peter Parker introducing Steven Grant and Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) to the wider universe — at least, not yet.

Media members have not seen the final two episodes of the six-part miniseries, and even beyond that, it seems that the future of "Moon Knight" heavily relies on just how interested Isaac is in committing himself to the MCU for the long haul.