The Hilarious Advice Steven Spielberg Gave Michael Bay About The Transformers Franchise

When Steven Spielberg gives you advice on a movie franchise, you sit up and listen. The legendary director is one of the most recognizable and talented people in the industry, and he gave another iconic director a little insight on how to navigate his career.

Michael Bay may be one of the most dynamic and bankable names in Hollywood behind the camera now, but in the mid-90s, he was known in the music industry for his music videos. Per his IMDB page, he directed videos for Richard Marx, Vanilla Ice, Tina Turner, Lionel Richie, and Meat Loaf. That was until 1995 when he was tapped to help the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence buddy-cop action thriller, "Bad Boys." He followed that up with more in-your-face action thrillers, including "Armageddon," "Pearl Harbor," "Bad Boys 2," and "The Island."

With an impressive resume building, Paramount Pictures tapped him to direct the first "Transformers" film, which they hoped would be a massive franchise based on the Hasbro toy line. The film was released in 2007 to a $319.2 million domestic box office and a worldwide box office of over $708 million. The hit spawned five more installments—the grand total coming in at approximately $4.5 billion, with more iterations on the way. However, Spielberg gave Bay a piece of advice that almost changed the entire franchise.