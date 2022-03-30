The Devastating Death Of Paul Herman

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter on March 30, 2022, actor Paul Herman passed away on March 29 at the age of 76. His representative, T Keaton-Woods, confirmed as much, stating, "A true character on and off screen. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and we will always remember the sound of his laughter and bold spirit." At the time of this writing, Herman's cause of death has not been revealed to the public.

Michael Imperioli, who starred in the HBO hit "The Sopranos" alongside Herman, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late colleague and friend. "I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I'll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers," Imperioli wrote, celebrating Herman's acting talent, his kindness behind the camera, and listing some of his most iconic films.

Paul Herman graced screens big and small for decades, amounting to an impressive career in the entertainment sphere. Here's a look back at some of his finest work.