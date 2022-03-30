The Moon Knight Episode 1 Fight Scene That MCU Fans Are Absolutely Loving

Warning: "Moon Knight" spoilers ahead.

The end of March finally brings Marvel Cinematic Universe fans the series premiere of "Moon Knight" on Disney+. The MCU's newest miniseries introduces Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a British museum gift shop employee, and Marc Spector, a mercenary guided by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu: both men occupy the same body and grow aware of one another as a conspiracy unfolds involving a villainous cult leader named Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and his cult's mission related to the Egyptian goddess Ammit.

In the first episode of "Moon Knight," Steven interprets his experiences waking up during Marc's missions as awful nightmares, although he misses a date and appears to sleep for multiple days during that time. When Steven finds a cell phone in his apartment that belongs to Marc and not him, though, he starts to doubt his own grasp on reality and is ultimately confronted by Harrow and his followers at the Egyptian museum he works at. Marc reveals himself to Steven in the episode's closing minutes, saving them both from a monstrous dog-like creature by summoning his suit and becoming Moon Knight, giving fans their first full glimpse at the superhero's costume in live-action.

"Moon Knight" holds positive reviews from critics and fans alike so far, who have embraced the MCU show's compelling blend of action, horror, and humorous elements. This unique tone is present in every scene, but there's one particularly funny action moment that fans are already raving about.