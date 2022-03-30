The MCU Icon You Likely Forgot Starred On Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Of the many crime dramas that have been referred to as "iconic," there might be nothing that deserves the label so much as "Law & Order." Known for its iconic opening theme and captivating storylines, the series was originally on the air for 20 years, running from 1990 to 2010. NBC recently revived the show in February 2022, with several veteran cast members returning, but even when the original show was offline, the franchise it spawned was so popular that it was kept alive by spin-offs like "Law & Order: Criminal Intent."

The latter series, for its part, follows a team officers and detective who are part of the "major case squad," and they're tasked with investigating the most high-profile crimes, murders, and kidnappings throughout New York City. It was hugely successful, airing from 2001 to 2010 with 195 episodes under its belt (via IMDb). "Criminal Intent" starred some incredible actors over the years, including Kathryn Ebe, Vincent D'Onofrio, Courtney B. Vance, and Eric Bogosian. Now, obviously, Marvel fans will know that Vincent D'Onofrio is an MCU veteran, being the man who has embodied the role of Wilson Fisk, also known as the Kingpin, in both "Daredevil" and "Hawkeye."

However, there's another icon from the Marvel Cinematic Universe you probably forgot appeared on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent."