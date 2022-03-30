Oscar Isaac Wants Moon Knight To Team Up With This Classic Avenger

Episode 1 of "Moon Knight," which is the latest Disney+ Marvel series, premiered on March 30. As of the episode's airing, its protagonist Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) is now officially a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, then, some viewers are already speculating how Moon Knight might ultimately fit into the bigger MCU picture, given the frequency with which its heroes cross over with one another.

Moon Knight happens to fall in the mystical camp of Marvel heroes, meaning that some fans expect a team up with Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) at some point in the character's future. However, "Moon Knight" showrunner Jeremy Slater claimed that there are no current plans for Moon Knight to join the Avengers, suggesting that, at the very least, crossovers with other MCU properties may ultimately be limited. In fact, Episode 1 of "Moon Knight" was notably light on references to other Marvel shows, further indicating that its titular character may largely stand on his own — at least for the time being.

As it turns out, a recent interview about the series revealed that Isaac himself is among those with thoughts about a potential Moon Knight crossover, specifying one Marvel hero in particular he wants his character to meet.