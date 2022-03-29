Moon Knight Writer Reveals The Surprising Reason Why Arthur Harrow Is The Show's Villain

Moon Knight is the newest Marvel comics superhero getting his own spot on the Disney+ streaming platform. His story is a tale as old as time: a former Marine gets fatally wounded while on a mission, makes a pact with an Egyptian god in order to be brought back to life, and dedicates himself to obeying his new deity's demands for justice and vengeance. You know, the usual.

The upcoming Disney+ series "Moon Knight" has been teasing fans in recent weeks with various trailers to generate hype and get Marvel fans interested in what's to come. The trailers have revealed some pretty juicy details about what's in store for the series, including the titular hero's multiple identities and the main villain, Dr. Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). Jeremy Slater, the writer who adapted the series for television and is credited with writing six episodes (including the first one) has been active on social media to answer fan questions and help generate hype. In doing so, he has given fans some insight into why they chose one of the lesser-known villains from the "Moon Knight" comic books as their main bad guy for the series.