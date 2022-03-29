Did Disney+ Censor Some Violent Scenes In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier?

Following up on the success of the first Marvel Studios outing on Disney+, "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" kicked off its six-episode run in March of 2021. In the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame," both Sam "Falcon" Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky "Winter Soldier" Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are in tough spots. The former is grappling with the fact that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handed him the mantle of Captain America, and the latter has no idea how to move beyond his dark past. Nevertheless, it's up to these reluctant friends to put aside their differences and personal struggles to stop multiple emerging threats.

On one hand, Sam and Bucky have to contend with John Walker (Wyatt Russell): the United States government's chosen candidate to become Captain America, who lacks virtually all of the qualities that made Steve so special. Simultaneously, they have to handle a Super Soldier Serum-fueled extremist group known as the Flag-Smashers that seeks to create a world without borders by any means necessary. With all of these combustible elements in play, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" features some brutal fights and several deaths, but seeing as it's a Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, it's nothing too violent...right?

Apparently not. Now over a year past its premiere, Disney+ may have censored some moments in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" for their violent imagery. Here's what we know about this so far.