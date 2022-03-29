Ryan Reynolds Now Holds An Unbelievable Netflix Distinction

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds now holds the record for being the only actor to have three films featured in Netflix's Top 10 English-language films list. This is, naturally, determined by the somewhat mysterious viewership metrics tallied by Netflix (via Business Insider). Per Netflix's Top 10 site, "Red Notice" sits in the No. 1 spot, while the Reynolds-led and Michael Bay-directed "6 Underground" comes in at No. 9. And after only three weeks of release, "The Adam Project" has now worked its way into the top 10, and it currently sits at No. 7.

The ranking for each title is determined by how many viewing hours a movie achieves in its first 28 days, according to the site. "Red Notice" garnered 364 million viewing hours, "The Adam Project" has clocked in 209 million, and "6 Underground" brought in 205 million at the time of writing. "The Adam Project" director Shawn Levy also set a record: He's now the only producer-director to have a show and a movie appear in their respective top 10 lists. In addition to "The Adam Project," the television series "Strangers Things," which he produces, is on the English TV Top 10 list.

Obviously, this is an incredible achievement for Reynolds, who continues to raise his stock with each passing year. It also appears Netflix isn't the only premium streaming network he's hoping to take over, as the actor is set to star in Apple TV+'s forthcoming "Spirited," co-starring Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. The film is scheduled for release sometime in 2022 (per Deadline).