The Moon Knight Episode 1 Scene That Came Straight From Ethan Hawke

As Episode 1 of "Moon Knight" opens, we see Dr. Arthur Harrow break a glass and subsequently fill his shoes with the shards. He slips his feet in and walks away from the camera all while Bob Dylan's "Every Grain of Sand" plays in the background. He doesn't flinch, limp, gasp, or show any sign of discomfort and merely walks off as if he were wearing a well-broken-in pair of Crocs.

This creepy introduction came directly from Ethan Hawke's noggin. "[Marvel Studios has] tremendous faith and belief in the actor's ability to contribute. That opening scene is a great example of [Marvel] using your creativity to help get you to invest in the show and to come up with original ideas," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "So I was really impressed by that."

Hawke's inspiration came from how comic books introduce villains on their pages. "So I went to the directors and said, 'If you were looking at a really good comic book, there's usually one full-page drawing of the villain,'" he said. "Whether a page has four drawings, eight drawings, every now and then, there will be a full-page drawing. So I was like, 'What would the full-page drawing be that introduces Harrow? What is his secret that you want to let the audience in on?'" He pitched the idea to the "Moon Knight" directors, and they went for it.

However, while some might think this strategy was borrowed from Billy Bob Thornton and his crushed-glass-in-the-shoes method for "Sling Blade," Hawke said, "Mine was more inspired by ... I don't know. I guess I was probably reading too much Flannery O'Connor."

"Moon Knight" Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+.