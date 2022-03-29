Kevin Feige Confirms What We Suspected About Moon Knight's Brutal Violence

Marvel properties tend to stay firmly in the "PG-13" realm. Characters may swear a little, and there's some violence, but everything's generally acceptable for younger kids and adults alike to enjoy. By the sound of it, "Moon Knight" will probably stay within that rating but definitely push some boundaries, testing the limits of what audiences can expect out of a Marvel series on Disney+. It probably won't be as profane or gory as "Hit-Monkey" on Hulu, but fans should expect something intense, nonetheless.

Feige doesn't shy away from promising a brutal Moon Knight, which has been on full display in the trailer and promotional images so far. There are some where Moon Knight has bloodied fists, and he incessantly punches someone (or something) on the floor in the trailer, which is unlike most of the action sequences we've seen in the Disney+ MCU shows thus far, notwithstanding that moment from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Feige goes on to tell Empire, "It's been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we're able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, 'We're gonna pull back on this, right?' No. We're not pulling back. There's a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight."

You can see for yourself just how brutal Moon Knight becomes when the first episode airs on Disney+ on March 30.