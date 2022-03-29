The Underrated Oscars Moment More People Should Be Talking About

Even before she went home with the award for best director at the 94th Oscars, Jane Campion made history with her nomination. She is the only female director to be nominated more than once and one of only seven women to be nominated in the history of the award (via Variety). Campion's last nomination was in 1993 for her harrowing and critically acclaimed film "The Piano," the beautiful but stark story of a mute Scottish woman who moves to New Zealand in the 19th century.

Campion lost the best director prize to Steven Spielberg for "Schindler's List" that year, but "The Power of the Dog" proved to be her opportunity to win. Not only is Campion's win historic, but the subject matter of the film makes the moment even more relevant. Although the film is a period piece, its themes of repressed sexuality, toxic masculinity, and the mythology of the American west feel extremely pertinent.

However, in the wake of the night's other big moment, what should have been the headline of the evening feels like it has been a bit overshadowed.