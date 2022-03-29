The Underrated Oscars Moment More People Should Be Talking About
The 94th annual Academy Awards was, no doubt, one of the most memorable in recent history. After three years of the Oscars being sans host, this year's ceremony appeared to be making an effort to make the award show extra special. For the first time, the hosting duties were relegated to a three-woman team. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall shared responsibilities and jokes throughout the night. However, that is not the reason that people can't stop talking about the show. The first thing on most people's minds when they think of this year's ceremony is the shocking incident of Will Smith confronting Chris Rock and striking him on stage after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Smith has since apologized for his actions on the night, but it has not undone the widespread reactions across the internet. The incident ultimately overshadowed many important awards and historic moments that should have been a bigger cause for celebration.
Jane Campion's best director win was historic on multiple fronts
Even before she went home with the award for best director at the 94th Oscars, Jane Campion made history with her nomination. She is the only female director to be nominated more than once and one of only seven women to be nominated in the history of the award (via Variety). Campion's last nomination was in 1993 for her harrowing and critically acclaimed film "The Piano," the beautiful but stark story of a mute Scottish woman who moves to New Zealand in the 19th century.
Campion lost the best director prize to Steven Spielberg for "Schindler's List" that year, but "The Power of the Dog" proved to be her opportunity to win. Not only is Campion's win historic, but the subject matter of the film makes the moment even more relevant. Although the film is a period piece, its themes of repressed sexuality, toxic masculinity, and the mythology of the American west feel extremely pertinent.
However, in the wake of the night's other big moment, what should have been the headline of the evening feels like it has been a bit overshadowed.