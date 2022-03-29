The Michael Scott Singing Scene That Cost The Office $45,000

When it was airing live, NBC's "The Office" felt like a down-to-earth show — at least as far as production costs are concerned. Sure, paying for that many cast members had to add up, but things like sets and costumes stayed pretty tame.

In recent years, though, it's become clear that many of the smallest jokes and puns actually cost a pretty penny to include in the final cut. Most of these financial clarifications come to us via the entertaining and information-filled "Office Ladies" podcast, which is hosted by actress besties, Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer. They've spent a while now watching through each episode and providing commentary every step of the way. And throughout this process, we've discovered some juicy tidbits, particularly when it comes to expenses.

For instance, when it came to creating Jim and Pam's proposal scene, the crew built their own gas station with god-like weather controls, a feat that ended up running the bill up to a staggering $250,000. Another piece of expensive entertainment came via the "scene in a scene" where the office watches footage of Michael falling into a koi pond. To pull this one off, they built a set, filled it with pricey fish, and even hired a special "koi wrangler" — no, for real. The final bill? $12,000. While those costs can at least be partially justified, it's often musical licenses that really run up the budget. For instance, a joke that involved a parodied line from Eddie Money's "Two Tickets to Paradise" cost the show sixty grand ...and likely was a primary factor in having their music budget reduced, going forward.

And then there's the time Michael needed to soothe his fears of potential Dunder Mifflin Bankruptcy ... by listening to a really, really expensive lullaby.