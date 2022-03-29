The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 14 Included A Big Mistake
Contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" Season 11 episode "The Rotten Core"
As the final season of AMC's "The Walking Dead" hurtles towards its climactic conclusion, we've been reminded of all the things that made the show so popular in the first place: captivating human characters, thrilling action sequences, and the ever-looming threat of an encroaching zombie hoard. Last week's episode, "The Rotten Core," embodied all of those tropes flawlessly. Some of the more notable moments from the episode include Daryl (Norman Reedus) raiding a walker-infested building in an agonizingly tense action sequence, and the climactic death of Toby Carlson (Jason Butler Harner), the violent Commonwealth member who betrayed the group in the last episode.
However, as has always been the case with "The Walking Dead," it's the little character moments that end up sticking with the audience long after the episode has ended. In this case, the most memorable moment of the episode was Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) confronting Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) about his father's death. Hershel even goes so far as to point a gun directly into Negan's face, as the latter soberly admits that "he deserves to die" for killing Hershel's father, Glenn (Steven Yeun). It's a powerful, utterly human moment that represents everything great the show has to offer and brings Negan's character arc full circle. Unfortunately, part of the scene's power is diminished by a very blatant error one fan caught while watching.
Apparently, Negan owns an iPhone
After Negan's heartfelt speech about Glenn, Hershel begins to lower the gun slowly, and the scene switches to a wide shot that reveals a group of survivors looking on at the confrontation. As one attentive viewer on Twitter pointed out, this angle clearly shows what appears to be an iPhone sticking out of Negan's back pocket. "Not only does Negan have a new group, wife, and baby on the way ... but he also apparently has a new cell phone service as well, lol," tweeted @DeanaXburke.
It seems as though Jeffrey Dean Morgan might have just left his phone in his pocket before shooting, and the crew simply didn't notice — or perhaps they didn't really care. As blatant as this mistake is, it's also possible that the crew thought the scene was so powerful that most viewers would not even notice the phone, and their eyes would instead be drawn to one of the two characters staring each other down. As of right now, it's unclear how the phone ended up in the final cut, though it's undeniably hilarious that the most intense moment of the entire episode contains such a noticeable error.