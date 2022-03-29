The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 14 Included A Big Mistake

Contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" Season 11 episode "The Rotten Core"

As the final season of AMC's "The Walking Dead" hurtles towards its climactic conclusion, we've been reminded of all the things that made the show so popular in the first place: captivating human characters, thrilling action sequences, and the ever-looming threat of an encroaching zombie hoard. Last week's episode, "The Rotten Core," embodied all of those tropes flawlessly. Some of the more notable moments from the episode include Daryl (Norman Reedus) raiding a walker-infested building in an agonizingly tense action sequence, and the climactic death of Toby Carlson (Jason Butler Harner), the violent Commonwealth member who betrayed the group in the last episode.

However, as has always been the case with "The Walking Dead," it's the little character moments that end up sticking with the audience long after the episode has ended. In this case, the most memorable moment of the episode was Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) confronting Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) about his father's death. Hershel even goes so far as to point a gun directly into Negan's face, as the latter soberly admits that "he deserves to die" for killing Hershel's father, Glenn (Steven Yeun). It's a powerful, utterly human moment that represents everything great the show has to offer and brings Negan's character arc full circle. Unfortunately, part of the scene's power is diminished by a very blatant error one fan caught while watching.