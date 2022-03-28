This Is How Much Money Criminal Minds' Joe Mantegna Is Actually Worth

Even though he didn't actually enter the show until its third season, there's no question that FBI Special Agent David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) is one of the most iconic characters to ever appear on "Criminal Minds." Rossi served as the Unit Senior Agent within the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, and was defined by his bold, extroverted personality and numerous personality quirks — such as his penchant for dad-jokes, as well as his unusually extensive knowledge of video games.

On top of all that, he was also remarkably committed to his field, having come out of retirement for the sole purpose of tracking down a killer that got away when he first worked for the BAU. Rossi remained an essential part of "Criminal Minds" right up until its final season aired in 2020, and while Mantegna hasn't been incredibly busy since then, we can only imagine that his next big role is just around the corner.

That said, it's not as though Mantegna needs to start chasing a paycheck anytime soon — especially since his tenure with "Criminal Minds" seems to have done some huge favors for his bank account.