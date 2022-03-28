This Is How Much Money Law & Order's Ice T Is Actually Worth

Standing as the second longest-running character in the franchise, and becoming certifiably meme-worthy in the process, Ice T's Sgt. Odafin 'Fin' Tutola has been a staple of the series ever since he debuted on "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" in the grand old year 2000. Since then, he's appeared in 492 episodes of the show — as well as its spin-off "Law and Order: Organized Crime."

Unlike the rest of his on-screen colleagues in the show, though, Ice T began a career in a different entertainment field — earning Grammy awards as a rap artist and songwriter before switching over to television. Given that stellar combination that has fortified his career, it's safe to say that Ice T would undoubtedly be worth a few pennies. With such significant benchmarks in music and a fruitful career in one of America's most beloved procedurals, just how much is Mr. Ice T worth in real life?

More than enough for Fin to go into early retirement, that's for sure.