Did Lin-Manuel Miranda Just EGOT?

Although film fans around the world were no doubt excited for any number of announcements at the 94th Academy Awards, music fans probably had one particular category at the forefront of their minds. "Hamilton" scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda was one of five nominees in the category of Best Original Song. Miranda was nominated in the category for "Dos Oruguitas," a song from the 2021 movie "Encanto."

Should Miranda win an Academy Award, the talented singer-songwriter will become one of only a handful of people to secure a full EGOT. EGOT is a well-known acronym among awards buffs which translates to Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. In the history of the four awards ceremonies, only 16 other performers have managed such a particular combination of accomplishments (via TheWrap).

Miranda's previous award history is already a long and storied one. He won his first element of an EGOT in 2014 in an Emmy for a song titled "Bigger!" in the category of Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. He has since won a second Emmy. Miranda also previously won three Grammy Awards: One for 2009's "In The Heights," one for 2016's Hamilton, and one for the song "How Far I'll Go" from 2016's "Moana."

In 2016, Miranda's work on "Moana" also earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song Oscar but he lost the award to Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul, the trio behind the "La La Land" song "City of Stars." Unsurprisingly, Miranda's Tony Awards also stem from "In the Heights" and "Hamilton," both of which won him the Tony for Best Original Score in their respective years (via Billboard).



Of course, one big question remains: Did Miranda complete a whole EGOT tonight?