Lin Manuel-Miranda Didn't Submit Encanto's Record-Breaking Song For The Oscars. Here's Why

Disney's "Encanto" was one of the biggest animated films of last year. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush — the latter of whom co-wrote the screenplay with Charise Castro Smith, who is also credited as a co-director on the film — "Encanto" follows a Colombian family, the Madrigals, who have received magical powers, collectively called "the Encanto," that allows them to help the other people of their rural community. When Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) — the only one of her family to not receive one of these powers — finds out that they may be losing the Encanto, she becomes determined to save her family.

"Encanto" received an immense amount of critical acclaim up and down the board, and naturally, it has received numerous accolades. Last week, it was announced that the film had received three Academy Award nominations: best animated feature, best original score, and best original song for "Dos Oruguitas" (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Dos Oruguitas," as well as the rest of the songs of the soundtrack, were written by "Hamiliton" writer and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, with a score by Germaine Franco.

Fans of "Encanto" likely agree that "Dos Oruguitas" is more than worthy of the nomination. However, some are no doubt also wondering why the best original song nomination didn't go to the ultra-popular, chart-topping "We Don't Talk About Bruno." After all, as of this week, "Bruno" has spent three consecutive weeks in the Number 1 spot on the Billboard charts, which is no small feat. So, why wasn't "Bruno" the song to nab the Oscar nomination? Well, writer Miranda has an explanation for us.