The Wild Bride Of Frankenstein Film You'll Never Get To See

In 2017, Entertainment Weekly reported that Universal was planning a remake of the 1935 horror film "Bride of Frankenstein." It was the second film in a franchise known as the Dark Universe, comprised of films featuring some of the studio's classic monsters, including Dracula, Frankenstein, the Invisible Man, the Wolf Man, and She-Wolf.

"The Mummy," a reimagining of the 1932 film, was the first of the Dark Universe's offerings; it starred Tom Cruise as Nick Morton, Sofia Boutella in the titular role, and Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll and his insidious alter-ego, Mr. Edward Hyde. Universal obviously had high hopes that this star-studded affair would launch a lucrative number of follow-up films. According to Entertainment Weekly, Johnny Depp was already poised to play the Invisible Man, and Javier Bardem had been tapped to play Frankenstein's Monster. "Bride of Frankenstein" already had a release date of February 14, 2019, Bill Condon ("Beauty and the Beast") was set to direct, and the only key component missing was Bardem's leading lady.

However, in October 2017, Deadline reported that Universal had temporarily pulled the plug on pre-production of "Bride of Frankenstein," which was underway in London. Bardem was attached to the project, as was Angelina Jolie, who was circling the titular role. According to Deadline, the script, penned by David Koepp ("Spider-Man," "Jurassic Park"), needed work, and both Universal and Condon were hesitant to move forward with the project, as were Bardem and Jolie. So, what is the current status of "Bride of Frankenstein," and what was the original vision for the unrealized film?