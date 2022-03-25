You Season 4 Has Cast Joe's Next Obsession

The Netflix series "You" is preparing its fourth season, and fans are already looking forward to another round of psychotic predations. We already know that "You" Season 4 will continue to follow serial killer (and serial monogamist) Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), and now we know who will be playing Joe's next romantic obsession.

Fans of "You" will recall that the show's most recent season ended with Joe in search of his latest infatuation and prospective victim Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), and moving to Paris, France. Plot details for the show's upcoming next season are coming in dribs and drabs along with casting updates. We also don't yet know what the setting for the globe-hopping show will be, although there is some obvious speculation in that direction going on as well.

"You" fans who are eager to learn whatever they can about the show's upcoming season will be pleased by this most recent bit of casting news, however, since it's accompanied by a generous portion of details about the character in question.