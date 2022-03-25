The Important Harry Potter Character Who Might Make A Cameo In Fantastic Beasts 3

While the official synopsis for the new movie remains vague, its title and the ending of "Crimes of Grindelwald" make it likely that the new film will explore some of Dumbledore's dirty laundry. The nature of Dumbledore and Grindelwald's blood pact against dueling one another is likely to be explored, as is the truth behind Grindelwald's assertion that Credence is actually a member of the Dumbledore family.

Historical "Harry Potter" character Bathilda Bagshot (Hazel Douglas) — known best as the author of the in-universe textbook "A History of Magic" — plays a small but crucial role in uncovering Dumbledore's backstory in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" as the source behind Rita Skeeter's (Miranda Richardson) biography on Dumbledore's life (and lies). Bagshot befriended Dumbledore's family when they moved to Godric's Hollow in Albus' youth; she even introduces Dumbledore to Grindelwald, her grandnephew, shortly after Dumbledore graduates from Hogwarts, paving the way for their friendship and subsequent falling out in the duel with Aberforth Dumbledore that killed their sister, Ariana.

It's unclear exactly to what extent Bagshot might know about Grindelwald and Dumbledore's relationship or blood pact, but as a Dumbledore family friend, she could hold information related to the legitimacy of Credence's alleged Dumbledore identity. To be clear, there is no official casting for Bagshot in the new movie, but the character plays an important role in both Dumbledore and Grindelwald's backstory, and it's likely she's kicking around in Godric's Hollow writing a history book or two when "Secrets of Dumbledore" takes place.