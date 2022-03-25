David Dastmalchian Details James Gunn's Influence On The Creation Of His Count Crowley Comics - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper, David Dastmalchian recalled how James Gunn urged him to, first and foremost, redefine the definition of monsters that people have come to know.

"I, very early on in the process, when I was choosing my monsters, was sitting at James's old house in Malibu for a barbecue one day," Dastmalchian remembered. "We were talking about our favorite monsters. I was picking his brain about werewolves, and we had this long conversation about what has been problematic with werewolves in literature and films, etc., and why there was still so much room for development and growth when you consider the mythology of werewolves. What he encouraged me to do was to really push the boundaries and to stretch my imagination, and to try and go far beyond the tropes and traditions that have been established. He really inspired me to want to reinvent and reinvest in the mythology of not only werewolves, but vampires, zombies, witches, gorgons, all the creatures that you're going to see in the world of 'Count Crowley.'"

Dastmalchian said his first move with "Count Crowley" was to "turn all of the rules about monsters upside down" by establishing new rules, including, "silver bullets no longer kill a werewolf." Essentially, Dastmalchian was telling a new tale of fearsome creatures with no fear — a creative practice he gleaned by watching Gunn work. "Being in his presence and seeing the way that James fearlessly takes the biggest risks necessary to bring his imagination into the story that he's trying to tell really inspired me to not hold back at all and to throw as much of myself as I possibly could into 'Count Crowley,'" Dastmalchian said.