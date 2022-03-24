Why Some Marvel Fans Are Buzzing About The Hulk Appearing In Deadpool 3

There was a giant question mark over "Deadpool 3" after the sale of 20th Century Fox to Disney, with many fans worried the R-rated franchise would not fit into Disney's more toned-down Marvel offerings. Marvel creative maestro Kevin Feige recently confirmed the franchise would remain R-rated under Disney, but fans have still been waiting for a new feature-length outing from the red-suited assassin since the release of "Deadpool 2" in 2018.

Speculation among fans about potential "Deadpool 3" characters and stories has been on fire, especially with the possibilities now widening thanks to the Disney partnership. "Deadpool" star and producer Ryan Reynolds even managed to fit in some wild cameos in the hit "Free Guy," indicating big things could be ahead for "Deadpool 3." It's difficult to imagine something big not happening with Reynolds on a winning streak at the moment, appearing in recent hits like the aforementioned "Free Guy," "Red Notice," and Netflix's "The Adam Project."

"Free Guy" and "The Adam Project" were directed by Reynolds' friend and collaborator Shawn Levy, who has also signed on to be the director of "Deadpool 3" (via The Hollywood Reporter). He already has people buzzing about possible additions to the franchise, including the Hulk.