The Star Wars Video Game Character Fans Think We'll See In Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi
In case you didn't know, Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" miniseries is shaping up to be one of the most highly-anticipated "Star Wars" projects in the franchise's recent history. Not only will fans get the epic return of prequel star Ewan McGregor as our titular Jedi Master, but there also appears to be a number of other canon-accurate character debuts in the works, like Dave Filoni's "Star Wars: Rebels" baddie The Grand Inquisitor. And if some of the current fan theories out right now are correct, we could be seeing a major "Star Wars" video game character making their way over to the live-action side of things, as well.
Ever since Disney+ began churning out "Star Wars" shows, the media giant has specialized in bringing familiar faces from the movies and other Lucasfilm entities, like "Rebels" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." This includes Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), both from the animated shows.
Now, fans think the next big crossover will come courtesy of a popular "Star Wars" video game, with Redditors pointing to the recent addition of a toy lightsaber at Disney's Galaxy's Edge in Orlando as proof.
Fans think Cal Kestis from Jedi: Fallen Order could show up in Obi-Wan Kenobi
On March 23, Disney added the "Cal Kestis legacy lightsaber hilt" to its lineup of toy "Star Wars" weapons available for purchase at Galaxy's Edge. While the Kestis saber was selected through a public vote, many fans believe the addition to Galaxy's Edge signals that the "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" character is set to make his live-action debut, especially since the actor who portrays him, Cameron Monaghan, was in attendance for the toy drop. Not to mention, the guy is a spitting image of the young Jedi warrior, who is hunted by Inquisitors in "Fallen Order" not long before "Obi-Wan Kenobi" takes place. Disney released pictures from the event, and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" fans immediately got to talking.
"If you look long enough at the picture you can see him say 'I'm secretly going to be in Kenobi,'" joked Redditor u/nosayso. "Unless there's a Fallen Order 2 coming, him being in Kenobi would make the most sense as to why he's getting this attention now," said u/closetsquirrel. Whether it's on "Kenobi" or some other show, fans ultimately just want to see Kestis in the flesh.
"Hopefully this means we're a step closer to seeing him in live action," wrote Redditor u/Snoo_83425, garnering over 2k upvotes. "They got him all the way out JUST for that lightsaber and we just got a BD unit in live action for no reason? Nah he's coming for sure," added u/HotlineSynthesis.