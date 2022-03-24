The Star Wars Video Game Character Fans Think We'll See In Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi

In case you didn't know, Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" miniseries is shaping up to be one of the most highly-anticipated "Star Wars" projects in the franchise's recent history. Not only will fans get the epic return of prequel star Ewan McGregor as our titular Jedi Master, but there also appears to be a number of other canon-accurate character debuts in the works, like Dave Filoni's "Star Wars: Rebels" baddie The Grand Inquisitor. And if some of the current fan theories out right now are correct, we could be seeing a major "Star Wars" video game character making their way over to the live-action side of things, as well.

Ever since Disney+ began churning out "Star Wars" shows, the media giant has specialized in bringing familiar faces from the movies and other Lucasfilm entities, like "Rebels" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." This includes Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), both from the animated shows.

Now, fans think the next big crossover will come courtesy of a popular "Star Wars" video game, with Redditors pointing to the recent addition of a toy lightsaber at Disney's Galaxy's Edge in Orlando as proof.