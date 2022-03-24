Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac Confirms What We Suspected About Kevin Feige's Brain

It has been well over a decade since the game-changing inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, it's safe to say the MCU has likely gotten bigger than just about anyone could've imagined prior to the release of 2008's "Iron Man." With numerous film and streaming projects on the way or in the works, and the multiverse officially in play, that universe is only going to get bigger in the coming years.

Since the early days of the franchise, one man has been tasked with keeping the intricately woven web that is the MCU in order. That man is Marvel Studios Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, and there is a lot that could be said about how he's managed cinema's biggest blockbuster machine. Many in Hollywood have been blown away by Feige's uncanny ability to tap into the general public's wants in pretty much every facet of the MCU. Heck, Ben Affleck even went so far as to call him a "genius" (per Collider).

Next up for the MCU is "Moon Knight," a supernaturally-tinged Disney+ series about a man living with dissociative identity disorder (Oscar Isaac) who gains superpowers with the help of an Egyptian moon god. And it seems Isaac himself can be added to the long list of MCU talent who, ahem, marvel at the way Feige's brain works.