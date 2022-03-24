Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac Confirms What We Suspected About Kevin Feige's Brain
It has been well over a decade since the game-changing inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, it's safe to say the MCU has likely gotten bigger than just about anyone could've imagined prior to the release of 2008's "Iron Man." With numerous film and streaming projects on the way or in the works, and the multiverse officially in play, that universe is only going to get bigger in the coming years.
Since the early days of the franchise, one man has been tasked with keeping the intricately woven web that is the MCU in order. That man is Marvel Studios Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, and there is a lot that could be said about how he's managed cinema's biggest blockbuster machine. Many in Hollywood have been blown away by Feige's uncanny ability to tap into the general public's wants in pretty much every facet of the MCU. Heck, Ben Affleck even went so far as to call him a "genius" (per Collider).
Next up for the MCU is "Moon Knight," a supernaturally-tinged Disney+ series about a man living with dissociative identity disorder (Oscar Isaac) who gains superpowers with the help of an Egyptian moon god. And it seems Isaac himself can be added to the long list of MCU talent who, ahem, marvel at the way Feige's brain works.
Oscar Isaac is impressed by how easily Kevin Feige keeps track of all things Marvel
"Moon Knight" is, of course, just one of dozens of projects super-producer Kevin Feige has had in the works in recent years. It's also a bit of a pleasantly surprising choice for an adaptation, as the Moon Knight character doesn't have the same broad name recognition as the likes of Captain America or the X-Men (for now). The streaming project appears to be one Feige is passionate about, however. And per Oscar Isaac's comments at the series' U.K. premiere, he was blown away by Feige's ability to tap directly into "Moon Knight" topics even as he has countless other projects on the brain.
Isaac made those comments to a reporter from Hey You Guys, heaping praise upon his MCU boss by stating, "Kevin Feige ... it's incredible what his mind can hold. Sometimes I would text him and mention something about 'You know this line in episode three in the second half,' and he's like, 'Oh yeah I know exactly what you're talking about.'" Isaac continued, "And at the same time he's got like eighteen other projects going on. So his ability to focus and to care about it all... it's astounding."
Seems the processing power of Kevin Feige's brain is a bit of a superpower in and of itself. For now, we'll just have to wait until its March 30 Disney+ debut to see if "Moon Knight" becomes the latest feather in Feige's blockbuster cap. But if Isaac's comments are any indication of the care that went into making it, we certainly wouldn't bet against the MCU's mastermind.