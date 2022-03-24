Nicolas Cage Sets The Record Straight On His Ghost Rider Abs

While his first take on the enflamed-chain-throwing spirit of vengeance didn't receive the level of praise we may have hoped — earning a low 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – one thing that can't be taken away from the film is the hard work the star put into his physique.

In a recent appearance for GQ's "Actually Me" YouTube video series, Cage set the record straight, saying that it was the doubt from audiences that convinced him that he'd never display his abs again. Replying to a fan's question about whether or not the muscles were CGI, Cage said, "They are real and that's why I will never work out that hard again because nobody wanted to believe they were real," he explained. "They wanted to believe it was CGI, which it wasn't. So, what's the point?"

It's a shame that this was the response he got from all his hard work for "Ghost Rider." With that in mind, always remember that before the likes of Hemsworth, Evans, and Pratt showed off their muscular abs, it was Cage's chiseled center mass scorching up the screens, and we all just chose to deny it. Heck, he deserves his vengeance just for that. Sorry, Mr. Cage.