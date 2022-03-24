Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Runtime Has Reportedly Leaked

According to the Brazilian ticket website Ingresso, our second appointment with the good Doctor in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is lining up to be one of the longest Marvel movies to date, clocking in at a potential 148 minutes long. This puts the film on the same level as the last Marvel entry Strange appears in with "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which is also 148 minutes long (via IMDb). Coincidentally, the recent "Spider-Man" film causes a lot of the issues the Master of the Mystic Arts will have to deal with this time around. The runtime hasn't been officially confirmed by Marvel yet, but it seems likely that the movie will be this long.

Given the cast list and the dimensions that Strange will be jumping in and out of in the new film, it makes sense that we're going to get a huge, epic adventure with one of Marvel's most magical heroes. The only question, of course, is if he'll be able to rectify the damage he's done in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and if it'll leave him as either friend or foe to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). You'll be able to get the prognosis for yourself when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" arrives on May 6, 2022.