You Won't Believe How Committed Ezra Miller Was To Peacemaker's Aquaman Joke

Ever since the "Peacemaker" television series debuted, fans have gotten very familiar with the titular hero's feelings about the Justice League (lots of general and plentiful disdain). They've also heard Peacemaker (John Cena) spout off scandalous hearsay about specific members. He's on record saying he hates how Batman is too cowardly to kill criminals who deserve death — something his justice-dealing-self would never do. When it comes to Aquaman, there's another reason why the trigger-happy antihero claims Aquaman loves (in the most physical sense of the word) his fish friends a bit too much.

Peacemaker alludes to this Aquaman rumor several times throughout this first season of the HBO Max series, but it isn't until the season finale, "It's Cow or Never," that we see the Atlantis-dwelling Justice Leaguer defend him. Following an epic final fight between the 11th Street Kids and the Butterflies, the Justice League arrives too late to save the day. Instead, they watch as Peacemaker and his injured team emerge from the wreckage, having done their jobs for them. As Peacemaker and Co. storm away from the scene, Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) fishy fetish is directly addressed, and, of all people, it's loudmouth Barry Allen (aka The Flash) who has something to say about it. In fact, you won't believe how committed The Flash actor Ezra Miller was to making jokes about Aquaman's alleged extracurricular activities.