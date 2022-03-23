Tom Selleck's Favorite Blue Bloods Episode Had Him Fighting Back Tears

In early March, Tom Selleck revealed which episode of "Blue Bloods" is his favorite. According to Selleck, this particular episode had him fighting back tears as he performed it, with his character, Frank Reagan, dealing with survivor's guilt over events we learn happened to him on September 11, 2001.

"The [episode] that will always be my favorite is 'The Job' [Season 2, Episode 12], in which you found out that Frank was in the World Trade Center's North Tower on 9/11," Selleck said in a TV Insider interview celebrating "Blue Bloods" crossing the 250th episode mark. "The Job" aired in 2012, more than a decade after September 11 actually happened.

Selleck said it was "still fresh in people's minds," and he found himself fighting not to break down as he played out the story of Frank dealing with his buried trauma after he learns a friend is dying from health complications related to his work on 9/11. "The episode winds up dealing with the people who got sick from being there at the time. We were the first show allowed to show the Trade Center Memorial right after it was finished," he told TV Insider.

"The Job" was written by "Blue Bloods" executive producer Brian Burns, who worked on "Entourage" before joining the cop-centric show, and directed by Nick Gomez, who worked behind the scenes on series like "Dexter" and "The Sopranos" before "Blue Bloods."