Rachel Zegler Is Going To The Academy Awards After All

The 94th Academy Awards are fast approaching; the ceremony will be this Sunday, March 27. As cinephiles likely know, some of the films that have garnered the most attention from the Academy (read: the most nominations) include "The Power of the Dog" with 12 nods, "Dune" with 10, and "Belfast" with seven (via Entertainment Weekly).

Tied with "Belfast" for a number of award nominations is "West Side Story," the Stephen Spielberg-directed updated adaption of the 1957 stage musical of the same name. The nominations for "West Side Story" include best picture, best director, best actress in a supporting role (for Ariana DeBose), and best cinematography (via Variety). Rachel Zegler, who tackles the lead role of Maria, did not receive a nomination, but she has received several others for the performance, even winning a Golden Globe. Still, seeing as she is the star of one of the biggest movies in this year's Oscars race, most viewers were likely expecting to see Zegler at the ceremony.

This is why it came as a surprise when Zegler revealed earlier week that she had not been invited to attend the Oscars. When a fan expressed excitement about what Zegler would wear to the Oscars in the comments of one of the breakout star's Instagram posts, she responded, "I'm not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel" (via IGN). She then elaborated that she was hoping for a "last-minute miracle" and was disappointed but would celebrate the film from her home, regardless. Well, it looks like Zegler has received her "last-minute miracle" after all.