The Hilarious Jedi Trick Ewan McGregor Actually Uses In Real Life

Some duel with plastic lightsabers (or just good old sticks) while others make futile attempts at using the Force for their mind control techniques, but actor Ewan McGregor prefers something a little more public with his real-life Jedi tricks. While promoting the upcoming Disney+ "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, McGregor revealed he likes to throw out a classic Jedi finger wave just before the automatic doors at supermarkets open (via EW). The actor said his move is for his "own amusement," but he has been caught in the act, which he dubs "kind of embarrassing." Still, according to the man behind one of the galaxy's most famous Jedis, when the wave is timed just right, one can feel like a real Jedi using the Force. "If the timing is right, it feels very powerful," he said.

What hasn't worked out for the actor is trying to use Jedi mind tricks with a similar wave of the hand, something we see Obi-Wan Kenobi is capable of in the franchise. "I've seen TV hypnotists and stuff ... where they actually get people to believe something that's not true by the way they say things. But, no, I don't have those skills," he said, adding later that even his kids are "impervious" to attempted Jedi mind tricks, even if they are from Kenobi himself.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 25.