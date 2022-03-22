Are Donnie Wahlberg And Marisa Ramirez From Blue Bloods Friends In Real Life?

Luckily for all those dedicated "Blue Bloods" viewers, it seems that both Wahlberg and Ramirez have had several instances where they have heaped praises on the other.

In an interview with The Talk, Wahlberg brought up that Will Estes' character got married to his partner in the context of "Blue Bloods," but since then, they no longer have any scenes together between the two — and because of this, Wahlberg joked that he doesn't want his character entering a relationship with Baez because it means they will no longer see each other, and that he would miss his friend. One of the hosts of The Talk then asked if the two ever get the giggles during intense scenes, to which the two actors looked at each other and immediately started laughing, illustrating that they really do have a great time working with each other.

In a separate interview with PopCulture, Ramirez was asked what it was like to step into the role of Baez and whether she was intimidated by it, to which she responded, "Fortunately, Donnie was so welcoming and we just hit it off from day one and have developed such a friendship from that moment till now."

Judging by these comments from both Wahlberg and Ramirez, it seems that they are in fact very close in real life, and that their chemistry on "Blue Bloods" is, in fact, a direct product of their off-screen friendship.