We Finally Know When You Can Watch Uncharted At Home
It's hard to believe that an "Uncharted" movie exists at all in 2022. The project seemed destined to roam the fruitless circles of development hell for eternity after the previous attempts to get the movie off the ground were unsuccessful. However, thanks to the combined efforts of director Ruben Fleischer and an A-list cast that includes Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, "Uncharted" was released back in February, albeit to mixed reviews and average fanfare.
An adaptation of the video game series of the same name, "Uncharted" sees Holland play the globetrotting adventurer Nathan Drake in an origin story. Teaming up with the grizzled veteran Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Wahlberg), the young explorer sets out to uncover a mysterious 500-year-old treasure that's said to be lost. Unfortunately for the heroes, their quest brings them into contact with the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the hidden fortune.
Despite the tepid critical response, Sony has declared "Uncharted" a potential franchise moving forward. If you're one of the people who missed the movie in theaters, you'll be pleased to know that it will be available to watch at home in the very near future.
Uncharted is coming to digital next month
The wait is almost over. According to New DVD Release Dates, audiences will be able to watch "Uncharted" from the comfort of their own living rooms on April 26, 2022. The big-budget action-adventure will be available to rent on Amazon Prime Video on that date, but the report doesn't indicate when it will drop on other outlets, such as iTunes. Elsewhere, "Uncharted" is expected to hit Redbox in May, but an official date has yet to be announced.
Of course, there are some physical media purists out there who will want to add "Uncharted" to their respective disc collections. The good news is that the film will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K in the near future. While the disc release dates remain unspecified at the time of this writing, the New DVD Release Dates site reveals that fans can expect them to be available sometime in May of 2022.