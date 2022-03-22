We Finally Know When You Can Watch Uncharted At Home

It's hard to believe that an "Uncharted" movie exists at all in 2022. The project seemed destined to roam the fruitless circles of development hell for eternity after the previous attempts to get the movie off the ground were unsuccessful. However, thanks to the combined efforts of director Ruben Fleischer and an A-list cast that includes Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, "Uncharted" was released back in February, albeit to mixed reviews and average fanfare.

An adaptation of the video game series of the same name, "Uncharted" sees Holland play the globetrotting adventurer Nathan Drake in an origin story. Teaming up with the grizzled veteran Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Wahlberg), the young explorer sets out to uncover a mysterious 500-year-old treasure that's said to be lost. Unfortunately for the heroes, their quest brings them into contact with the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the hidden fortune.

Despite the tepid critical response, Sony has declared "Uncharted" a potential franchise moving forward. If you're one of the people who missed the movie in theaters, you'll be pleased to know that it will be available to watch at home in the very near future.