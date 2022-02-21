Sony Declares Uncharted A Franchise

Creating a successful franchise is never an easy feat in Hollywood. A lot of films that are meant to be franchise-starters never quite get to that point, either because of underwhelming box office numbers, negative critical reception, or a nice mixture of both. It appears that this is doubly true of large-scale adaptations of video games. Most video game movies don't exactly fare well with critics (per Rotten Tomatoes), and it seems as if Hollywood hasn't quite figured out how to bring these spectacles that have entranced gamers to the big screen with similar success.

"Uncharted," which is based on the beloved Sony game franchise of the same name, is the latest attempt by Hollywood to find the secret formula to success with such films. Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, the movie focuses on the early days of Nathan Drake (Holland), a fortune hunter who seeks a lost treasure found by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. While "Uncharted" has fallen victim to negative critical reception to the tune of a 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Sony has seen fit to declare the film the beginning of a franchise after only one weekend in release.