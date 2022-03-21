In Gold Rush: White Water, One Episode Stands Out From The Rest

During its five years on the Discovery Channel, "Gold Rush: White Water" would find the "Dakota Boys" and their support crew not only facing the life-threatening task of dredge diving in the creek's often dangerous rapids, but with a range of other challenges including everything from wild animals to hypothermia (via TV Tango). However, despite what would seem to be plenty of TV-friendly adventures to offer audiences, the truth is, when viewers compared the show to the original outing "Gold Rush" — and, for that matter, other entries in the franchise — audiences found the new enterprise lacking right from the very first episode: "Between Craziness & Insanity."

Posting on a Reddit discussion of the show's premiere, user undteej complained, "...series is off to a rough start. there's too much emphasis on the danger and not enough substance." Another disappointed viewer at least seemed to feel things got better later in the season, saying "Ya don't waste your time. Like I did. Skip to episode 8." And summing things up for like-minded fans, Redditor u/sosostu agreed things weren't looking good for the newly launched series, writing simply, "It's the worst."

So, while apparently things improved as the series progressed, for a number of fans the first season's first episode of "Gold Rush: White Water" stood out, all right — but not for the right reasons.