The Hilarious Inspiration For Oscar Isaac's Accent In Moon Knight

According to a "Moon Knight" press event attended by Looper, Isaac found inspiration for Steven Grant in the 2010 British comedy series "An Idiot Abroad." More specifically, Isaac zeroed in on the behavior of "An Idiot Abroad" star Karl Pilkington.

"I was like, 'What if Peter Sellers was approached with a Marvel project?'," Isaac said, admitting that he loves English humor. "I started thinking about that and that led me to Karl Pilkington from 'An Idiot Abroad.' Not so much for the accent, but for his sense of humor where you can't tell if he knows he's being funny."

Isaac also later mentioned that he focused on the accents of Jewish people in northeast London and the London Borough of Enfield when developing Steven Grant's distinct voice.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige wasn't initially sure Isaac's accent was going to work, but told the actor to "go for it" anyway. "It's funny, because afterwards he told me they didn't know what the hell I was doing," Isaac told Variety. "And they weren't sure it was going to work at all. But you know, in the end I'm glad we did that, because everyone says it kind of makes the show."

Interestingly, while early reactions to "Moon Knight" have been largely positive (via JoBlo), responses to Isaac's particular take on a British accent have not been nearly as kind. In fact, an article in the Evening Standard even drew unfavorable comparisons to Dick Van Dyke's much-mocked cockney accent in 1964's "Mary Poppins."

Luckily, we'll all get to judge Isaac's British accent soon. Disney+ will release the first episode of Marvel's "Moon Knight" on March 30. New episodes will be released every Wednesday until the finale on May 4 (via IMDb).