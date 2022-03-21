The CSI Character You Probably Forgot Jason Segel Played

Like so many funnymen in the mid-aughts, Jason Segel hitched his wagon to Judd Apatow's star, first as Rush-loving stoner Nick Andopolis in the Apatow-produced "Freaks and Geeks," then in the college-set follow up "Undeclared." But it was Segel's film collaborations with Apatow in "Knocked Up" and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" that set him on the course to superstardom. Segel would go on to impress critics for his dramatic roles in films like 2011's "Jeff, Who Lives At Home" and 2015's "The End of the Tour," the latter of which earned him a nomination for Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards (via IMDb).

As Segel ascended in the film world, he didn't stray too far from television. From 2005 to 2014, Segel starred as Marshall Eriksen in "How I Met Your Mother." Despite going off the air several years ago, the comedy series has retained a fanbase loyal to its running gags, and recently inspired a long-anticipated spin-off, "How I Met Your Father." Meanwhile, Segel has remained true to his TV roots, exploring alternate realities in 2020's "Dispatches from Elsewhere" and the rise of the 1980s Lakers in HBO's "Winning Time."

Before landing "How I Met Your Mother" and hitting it big in film, Segel underwent the working actor's rite of passage: a small recurring role on a procedural drama. Here's a closer look at Segel's time on "CSI."