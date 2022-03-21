Zendaya Confirms What We Suspected About Her Net Worth On Google

Thanks to Zendaya's popular mainstream acting roles as M.J. in the most recent three "Spider-Man" movies, Chani in "Dune," and her star turn as Rue Bennett on HBO's "Euphoria," the 25-year-old actress has grown into one of the most sought-after performers in the film and television industry.

Zendaya brings years of goodwill with her fans to any project; she's been active in the industry since getting a major first break on the Disney Channel series "Shake it Off" alongside co-star Bella Thorne in the early 2010s (via IMDb). Her fans are fervent followers of her work, prompting entire news cycles built around her small amount of screen time in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," for example — not many artists have that kind of popularity going for them (via BuzzFeed).

2021 in particular was a major year for Zendaya's career. Outside of "Dune," "Spider-Man," and finalizing Season 2 of "Euphoria," Zendaya starred alongside John David Washington in Sam Levinson's "Malcolm & Marie," and took on an iconic voice role as Lola Bunny in the Warner Bros. basketball comedy "Space Jam: A New Legacy." To start 2022, Zendaya is filming Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film "Challengers" with "West Side Story" star Mike Faist — a film she is also serving as a producer on (via Deadline).

Given all the high-profile work Zendaya has done in recent years, it's reasonable for fans to wonder just what her net worth might be. Zendaya herself pointed toward an answer to that question in a recent viral video.