Paul Dano Is About To Go Deeper Into The World Of The Batman's Riddler

One of the best parts of any "Batman" movie is its villains. From Danny DeVito eating raw fish as the Penguin in 1992's "Batman Returns" to Heath Ledger's Joker teaching us all a magic trick with a pencil in 2008's "The Dark Knight," Batman's rogues' gallery of villains is full to the brim with psychotic but colorful characters.

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" is no different, presenting a noirish vision of Gotham City, full of dark alterations on personalities we have seen before, including Paul Dano's Riddler, a serial killer who feels an odd connection to Robert Pattinson's Batman. Dano's Riddler is a tad scarier than Jim Carrey's "Batman Forever" version of the character, and Dano seems to have committed to the role as aggressively as one would expect, even coming up with the disturbing detail of the Riddler wrapping his head in Saran wrap before his kills to prevent leaving behind any DNA (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Those who enjoyed Dano's turn will be getting more of it, in a sense — it has been announced that the actor is going even deeper into the world of Reeves' "The Batman" and his own Riddler villain.